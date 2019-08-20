Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Squirrel Hill Tunnel has reopened to traffic after a multiple vehicle crash this morning.
Emergency crews say there were at least three vehicles involved in the crash.
Crews closed the inbound lanes of the tunnel, but they were reopened around 10:30 a.m.
Accident in the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel has been cleared. Expect residual delays. @KDKA https://t.co/pGwMFgHS9z
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) August 20, 2019
PennDOT says residual delays can be expected in the area.
