PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Squirrel Hill Tunnel has reopened to traffic after a multiple vehicle crash this morning.

Emergency crews say there were at least three vehicles involved in the crash.

Crews closed the inbound lanes of the tunnel, but they were reopened around 10:30 a.m.

PennDOT says residual delays can be expected in the area.

