



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh School Board met for four hours behind a closed door, discussing the findings of an independent investigation into Superintendent Anthony Hamlet’s Cuba trip and other actions.

The board initiated the investigation in May after KDKA exposed the unauthorized Cuba trip, which potentially violated three district policies: leaving the country without a board vote, taking gifts from vendors and failing to file a report.

Later that month, KDKA revealed that Hamlet entered into to dozens of no-bid contacts worth millions of dollars with educational technology companies — some used by Hamlet and other administrators in Florida, including a $4.4 million reading program purchased over the objections of a teacher and staff committee.

In another instance, KDKA found that high schools were directed to purchase graduation caps and gowns from a vendor in Florida who had the contract with Hamlet’s former school district.

Most recently, KDKA reported that Hamlet is a paid consultant to a company that arranges private meetings between superintendents and EdTech vendors.

But when the members emerged from their meeting, they had little to say, saying they will await the conclusion of two other investigations — one by the state auditor general and the other by the state ethics commission.

“Because of these other investigations that are going on, we can’t comment at this time,” said Board President Lynda Wrenn.