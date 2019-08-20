  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Rachele Mongiovi
Filed Under:Layton, Layton Bridge, Rachele Mongiovi, River Rescue, Youghiogheny River


LAYTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Rescue crews have been searching the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County for hours, looking for a missing man.

Sources tell KDKA News a man in his 20s was trying to swim across the Youghiogheny River at the Layton bridge in Layton when he slipped under the water and never came back up.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Medics and River Rescue crews started searching for the man by water and by land.

The body recovery team was sent out to the scene late Tuesday evening. It’s unclear if the man’s body was recovered.

Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story.

