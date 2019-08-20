West Mifflin Borough Approves Rezoning Of Trailer Court To Make Room For Sheetz West Mifflin Borough Council has approved the rezoning of a trailer court along Lebanon Church Road.

'They Just Brushed Us Off': College Students Attacked By Multiple Men On South Side, Said Police Didn't Want To File ReportA violent attack on the South Side was caught on cell phone video, and a victim is saying she reported the attack to police but didn't get the appropriate response.