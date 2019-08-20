PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local teachers got a big surprise, and a Pittsburgh Steeler was there to deliver the news.

When the teachers showed up at JCPenney on Tuesday, 30 teachers from Fulton Elementary School in Highland Park knew something good was going to happen.

“Today, we want to invite you for a shopping spree,” JCPenney Manager Jill Tonti told the teachers.

But there would be more to cheer about.

Much to their surprise, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier walked into the store with more good news.

“I want to thank you and JCPenney for allowing you guys to have a $300 shopping spree,” Shazier said.

Shazier wanted to surprise the teachers to make them feel appreciated.

“It means so much more when you help people,” Shazier said. “I thought it was amazing, and I know these teachers are helping so many children.”

“We feel very appreciated,” teacher Becky Mawk said. “We work hard and to be acknowledged and appreciated feels very good.”

JCPenney also donated $1,000 to buy the children socks and underwear.