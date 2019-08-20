  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority, Station Square


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority T riders were faced with some challenges for the morning commute Tuesday.

The Port Authority stopped riders at the Stations Square T stop and shuttled them the rest of the way on a bus.

The change was put into effect until 10:30 a.m.

Inbound pickup at East Carson Street at Smithfield Street dropped off passengers outside the First Avenue Garage.

Outbound shuttles stopped at the Smithfield Street Bridge at the Landmarks Building and behind Station Square.

The change is part of the second phase of the Port Authority’s construction project at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments