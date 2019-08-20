PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority T riders were faced with some challenges for the morning commute Tuesday.
The Port Authority stopped riders at the Stations Square T stop and shuttled them the rest of the way on a bus.
The change was put into effect until 10:30 a.m.
Inbound pickup at East Carson Street at Smithfield Street dropped off passengers outside the First Avenue Garage.
Outbound shuttles stopped at the Smithfield Street Bridge at the Landmarks Building and behind Station Square.
The change is part of the second phase of the Port Authority’s construction project at the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.
