



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2019 Steelers season is just around the corner, and that means thousands of fans will be headed to the North Shore for football action.

If you are planning on attending a game at Heinz Field this season, check out this stadium guide to make sure you know all about the venue and rules regarding Steelers game days.

GETTING TO THE GAME

Light Rail:

Light rail or “The T” is a very convenient option if you are coming to the game from the South Hills. The Port Authority operates Allegheny Station that drops fans off right next to Heinz Field. A round-trip ticket would run a fan just $5.00 with a Connect Card, and $5.50 if paying by cash. If fans are taking the T in the downtown section of the line between Allegheny and First Avenue Stations, the ride is free. There are also discounts for seniors as well as individuals with disabilities. Both Red Line and Blue Line trains service Heinz Field. More information on the light rail and bus services to the game can be found on the Port Authority website.

Water Shuttle:

The Gateway Clipper Fleet operates all three rivers of Pittsburgh and provides a shuttle directly from their property on the South Side to Heinz Field. A round trip ticket for the boat ride is $12.00, while a one way ride only costs $6.00. Kids under the age of six are free to ride. The shuttle to the game runs three hours prior to kickoff until 15 minutes past the start of the contest. Boat headed back run from the start of the 4th quarter to an hour after the game ends. More information can be found on the Gateway Clipper website.

Driving:

If fans choose to drive to the game, it is suggested that they arrive at least two hours early as traffic can get heavy at times, especially when attempting to park on the North Shore. Parking lots around the venue open five hours before football games.

From The Airport/I-79

Merge onto I-376 E toward Pittsburgh/Turnpike East/I-79. I-376 East becomes I-279 North. Continue on I-279 and take exit 1B on the left toward North Shore. Turn slight left onto Reedsdale Street. Turn left onto Allegheny Avenue, which becomes North Shore Drive. Follow North Shore Drive, which circles Heinz Field.

From 279 Parkway North

Follow I-279 South to the North Shore Exit (Heinz Field/PNC Park). Follow Reedsdale to the second traffic light and make left onto Allegheny Avenue and follow North Shore Drive, which circles Heinz Field.

From Turnpike

Take the Monroeville Exit- head toward Pittsburgh. You will be on I – 376. Follow I-376 to North Shore ramp/Fort Duquesne Bridge (Exit 70C). Keep left on Fort Duquesne Bridge to Heinz Field/North Shore Exit.

PARKING

Fans wanting to park around the stadium for games have multiple options, but some of the lots can be a bit of a walk and others are for pre-sold parking only. A map of the cash parking options is listed below.

Prices for parking vary depending on who owns the lot and how close it is in proximity of the stadium. Pre-sold parking options and other tips on parking and arriving at Heinz Field can be seen in the stadium’s Parking and Traffic Guide.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is allowed in lots surrounding the stadium, but there are a few guidelines to follow if you plan on doing so. Again, lots open five hours prior to kickoff.

– Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

– Trash must be disposed of properly

– The following items are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles

BAG POLICY

Heinz Field does not encourage fans to bring bags into the stadium, but there are specific guidelines for what is allowed in and what is not. It is important to note that each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Here are the items that are not allowed in the venue:

TICKETS

Tickets to Steelers games can be hard to come by, but they are not impossible to find on secondary ticket sites if you are willing to pay. There are a few options if you are looking for tickets into the game:

– Ticketmaster

– Steelers Ticket Exchange

– StubHub

– Seat Geek

– Vivid Seats

Note: If you are buying tickets online, you will only be able to enter the venue with a mobile ticket, as most sites are doing away with print at home tickets. Mobile ticketing tips can be found on the Heinz Field ticketing page.

GETTING INTO THE GAME

There are three main gates into the stadium:

Peoples Gate A East/West, located in the south, or open end of the field

Gate B, located in the northeast corner of Heinz Field on Art Rooney Avenue

Gate C, located in the northwest corner of the stadium on Allegheny Avenue

FedEx GREAT HALL

Part museum and part Hall of Fame, the FedEx Great Hall showcases great moments in the Steelers history. A permanent stage, lockers and bleachers from Three Rivers Stadium, replicas of the Steelers’ six Super Bowl trophies, banners, murals and ton of memorabilia are all included in the Great Hall, which is open for fans during each game. There is also a multitude of concession stands inside the hall area.