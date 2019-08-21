PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin will reportedly be named the next general manager of the Minnesota Wild.
Michael Russo of The Athletic first reported the news on Twitter.
BREAKING: #mnwild have finally found a high-scoring right-shot forward
Sources say #penguins asst GM Bill Guerin will be named the fourth full-time GM in Wild history
STORY>https://t.co/FEIB7biDNk
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 21, 2019
Guerin has worked for the Pens for the last eight years. He won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2009.
The Penguins hired Guerin in 2011, where he was a player development coach for three years, and then assistant general manager for the past five.
Guerin was also the general manager of the Penguins AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
