  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Guerin, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin will reportedly be named the next general manager of the Minnesota Wild.

Michael Russo of The Athletic first reported the news on Twitter.

Guerin has worked for the Pens for the last eight years. He won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2009.

The Penguins hired Guerin in 2011, where he was a player development coach for three years, and then assistant general manager for the past five.

Guerin was also the general manager of the Penguins AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Comments