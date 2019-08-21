PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Butler County man is facing charges, accused of forcing a church into lockdown after allegedly making threats during a prayer meeting.
According to the Butler Eagle, 43-year-old Edwin Leech of Zelienople is accused of talking about a mass shooting inside the Victory Family Church on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
He is now charged with terroristic threats, as well as disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing.
He was arraigned Wednesday morning.
The Butler Eagle reports Leech went into the church this morning during a prayer meeting. Authorities say he sat in the back and started asking the parishioners some “suspicious questions.”
The man reportedly started “making a scene,” and when security tried to escort him from the premises, he did not want to leave. He also yelled about “being the second messiah,” the Butler Eagle reports.
According to the newspaper, Leech told security: “This is how mass shootings happen, I have mental problems.”
Leech is set to be back in court next month.
