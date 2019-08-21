Comments
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Duquesne Light built a nesting platform for a pair of ospreys that had originally been dangerously nesting on a transmission tower.
The project began back in April when two ospreys were trying to build a nest on a transmission tower.
Duquesne Light says they partnered with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Erie Bird Observatory to build a nesting platform on top of an 85-foot pole in McKeesport, near the McKees Point Trailhead.
The osprey couple — now that they’re happily nested somewhere that’s not near live power lines — welcomed two chicks to their family.
Duquesne Light presented a $5,000 check to the Erie Bird Observatory to celebrate the relocation and two new baby ospreys.
