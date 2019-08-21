Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tarentum’s Summit Hose Company has been rumored to be haunted by the spirits of long-gone firefighters, and tonight a child psychic will determine if the stories are true.
Kendyll Pekarek, a 9-year-old who believes she has psychic abilities, will be featured on A&E’s show “Psychic Kids,” Trib Live reports.
In the episode airing on Wednesday, she’ll visit the Summit Hose Fire Hall in Tarentum to investigate claims that the fire hall is haunted by ghosts.
The new series premieres tonight on A&E at 10 p.m. and the Summit Hose Fire Hall says on Facebook the episode was filmed in April.
On their website, A&E says “Psychic Kids” chronicles the journey of psychic kids who are learning to control their psychic powers.
