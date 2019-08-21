Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The world’s largest collection of mummies is coming to the Carnegie Science Center this fall, just in time for Halloween.
“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” will bring 125 real mummies and mummy artifacts and more than 4,500 years of history to Pittsburgh on Oct. 5.
Not only will there be mummified people, but there will also be a collection of mummified Egyptian animals, like cats, rabbits, fish and lizards.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 3, and you can buy them online.
