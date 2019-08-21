  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carnegie Science Center, Exhibit, Local TV, Mummies, Science Exhibits


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The world’s largest collection of mummies is coming to the Carnegie Science Center this fall, just in time for Halloween.

“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” will bring 125 real mummies and mummy artifacts and more than 4,500 years of history to Pittsburgh on Oct. 5.

(Photo Credit: Carnegie Science Center)

Not only will there be mummified people, but there will also be a collection of mummified Egyptian animals, like cats, rabbits, fish and lizards.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 3, and you can buy them online.

Comments