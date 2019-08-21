PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Schools School Board has finalized the appointment of two principals for two schools to start the 2019-20 school year.

Alvin Gipson has been appointed principal of Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 and Amy E. Carricato has been appointed principal of Pittsburgh Mifflin K-8.

Gipson is returning to Pittsburgh Public Schools for the first time since 2011 when he was the principal of Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5 from July 2008-June 2011. He was previously the principal of Aliquippa Jr./Sr. High School. His position fills the vacancy left by Dr. Virginia Hill’s appointment as principal for Pittsburgh Dilworth.

Carricato was the interim principal at Mifflin K-8 and has been appointed on a full-time basis.

She previously was an assistant principal at Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy from 2017 until 2019. There she developed and implemented a Student Code of Conduct.

Both Gipson and Carricato’s appointments will be effective starting on August 23.