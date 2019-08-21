



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ll have to wait an extra day for some relief from the heat.

Yesterday’s high hit 88 degrees. We will be back into the upper 80s once again today as we wait for a cold front to push through the area.

The big story today is the delay of the front moving through our area. One could argue that we saw a very weak front moving through as 850mb temps dip from around 19 to 16 this afternoon. That being said, dew points aren’t forecast to move until Thursday when the real front is set to arrive.

This means we will continue to have a storm chance through the day today and into Thursday.

The main front is now expected to move through on Thursday around 1 p.m. It still appears severe weather will be possible for the entire area, but KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is still looking at data, so that could change.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has just added in parts of the area for severe weather for this morning, but not for this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain “warm” through Thursday with the delay of the main front. Highs today will be in the mid-80s with a high near 80 for Thursday.

Temperatures will dip on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

