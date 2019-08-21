



PLUM (KDKA) — One man injured after his car crashed through a fence and plunged into a swimming pool in Plum Wednesday morning.

The red Chevy Cobalt crashed into a swimming pool along Carrie Ann Road at Repp Road just after 7:30 a.m.

A fence is broken at the scene.

A tow truck was called in to pull the car out of the water.

#BREAKING: Crews are trying to pull a car out of a swimming pool in Plum right now. The pool is in the back of a home on Carrie Ann Drive at Repp Road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oRoGysxnL8 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 21, 2019

Officials say one person was in the car.

He was unconscious when he was pulled from the vehicle. Three Plum Police officers administered CPR, and he was then taken to a local hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

UPDATE: The red Chevy Cobalt was just pulled out of the pool. An officer tells me one person was in the car, but can’t release information on his condition right now. Police are investigating how the car crashed through the fence and landed in the pool. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Z0GyauaDTV — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 21, 2019

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

