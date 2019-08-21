  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Crash, Local TV, Plum, Plum Borough


PLUM (KDKA) — One man injured after his car crashed through a fence and plunged into a swimming pool in Plum Wednesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

The red Chevy Cobalt crashed into a swimming pool along Carrie Ann Road at Repp Road just after 7:30 a.m.

WATCH: NewsChopper 2 flies over the scene —

 

A fence is broken at the scene.

A tow truck was called in to pull the car out of the water.

Officials say one person was in the car.

He was unconscious when he was pulled from the vehicle. Three Plum Police officers administered CPR, and he was then taken to a local hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments