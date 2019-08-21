PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live with some great recipes to dress up your summer hot dogs!
Wisconsin Beer Brats
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt
1 dried bay leaf
3 tablespoons packed light-brown sugar
2 bottled (each 12 ounces) lager beer
2 large sweet onions, such as Vidalia, halved and thinly sliced
2 teaspoons caraway seeds
2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard, plus more for serving
6 precooked bratwursts
2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
6 hoagie rolls, split
Directions:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, grill-safe straight-sided skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium. Add onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and golden in places, about 20 minutes. Stir in caraway seeds, bay leaf, mustard, and brown sugar; cook 30 seconds. Add bratwursts and beer. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, turning bratwursts occasionally, 20 minutes.
Preheat grill for direct-heat cooking (medium-high on a gas grill). Transfer bratwursts to a plate. Drain onion mixture in a fine-mesh sieve; discard liquid. Return mixture to skillet with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place on one side of grill and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in sauerkraut; cook 1 minute more.
Meanwhile, place bratwursts on grill and cook, turning a few times, until blistered in places, about 5 minutes. Place rolls on grill, cut-sides down, until lightly toasted and charred in places, about 1 minute.
Serve bratwursts in rolls, topped with sauerkraut mixture and more mustard.
Makes: 6 Beer Brats
Cincinnati Chili Dogs
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
Kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 can (8 ounces) low sodium tomato sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
6 all beef franks
Yellow mustard, for serving
1 cup chopped white onion, plus more for serving
1 pound 85% ground beef
1 tablespoon unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder
½ teaspoon ground allspice
1 tablespoon apple-cider vinegar
1 tablespoon chili powder
6 long potato rolls, split
4 ounces finely shredded sharp cheese (2 cups) for serving
Directions:
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden in places, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds more. Add ground beef and season with salt. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, breaking into bite-sized pieces and stirring occasionally, until meat is browned in places and just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in cocoa, cinnamon, and allspice; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, 1 cup water, vinegar, Worcestershire, and chili powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and darkened slightly, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add franks, reduce heat to low, and simmer until plump and hot, about 5 minutes. Drain franks and place in rolls. Top each with chili, sprinkle with onion, drizzle with mustard, and top with cheese. Serve immediately.
Makes: 6 Hot Dogs
