



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live with some great recipes to dress up your summer hot dogs!

Wisconsin Beer Brats

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1 dried bay leaf

3 tablespoons packed light-brown sugar

2 bottled (each 12 ounces) lager beer

2 large sweet onions, such as Vidalia, halved and thinly sliced

2 teaspoons caraway seeds

2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard, plus more for serving

6 precooked bratwursts

2 cups sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

6 hoagie rolls, split

Directions:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large, grill-safe straight-sided skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium. Add onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and golden in places, about 20 minutes. Stir in caraway seeds, bay leaf, mustard, and brown sugar; cook 30 seconds. Add bratwursts and beer. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, turning bratwursts occasionally, 20 minutes.

Preheat grill for direct-heat cooking (medium-high on a gas grill). Transfer bratwursts to a plate. Drain onion mixture in a fine-mesh sieve; discard liquid. Return mixture to skillet with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place on one side of grill and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in sauerkraut; cook 1 minute more.

Meanwhile, place bratwursts on grill and cook, turning a few times, until blistered in places, about 5 minutes. Place rolls on grill, cut-sides down, until lightly toasted and charred in places, about 1 minute.

Serve bratwursts in rolls, topped with sauerkraut mixture and more mustard.

Makes: 6 Beer Brats

Cincinnati Chili Dogs

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 can (8 ounces) low sodium tomato sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

6 all beef franks

Yellow mustard, for serving

1 cup chopped white onion, plus more for serving

1 pound 85% ground beef

1 tablespoon unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon apple-cider vinegar

1 tablespoon chili powder

6 long potato rolls, split

4 ounces finely shredded sharp cheese (2 cups) for serving

Directions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden in places, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds more. Add ground beef and season with salt. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, breaking into bite-sized pieces and stirring occasionally, until meat is browned in places and just cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in cocoa, cinnamon, and allspice; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, 1 cup water, vinegar, Worcestershire, and chili powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and darkened slightly, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat; cover to keep warm.

Meanwhile, bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add franks, reduce heat to low, and simmer until plump and hot, about 5 minutes. Drain franks and place in rolls. Top each with chili, sprinkle with onion, drizzle with mustard, and top with cheese. Serve immediately.

Makes: 6 Hot Dogs