PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The southbound Route 19 ramp to the Parkway West will be closed, weather permitting, starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday through Monday, August 26.

The ramp will be closed in order for crews to lower the ramp, which will improve clearance.

All traffic will be detoured.

DETOURS:

Southbound Route 19 ramp to Parkway West Outbound:

  • Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp
  • Continue straight on southbound Route 51
  • Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street
  • Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
  • End detour

Southbound Route 19 off-ramp to Wabash Street: (Between August 23-26)

  • Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp
  • Continue straight on southbound Route 51
  • Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street
  • Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
  • Bear right at West End/Woodville onto Woodville Avenue
  • Turn right onto Minnotte Square
  • Follow to Wabash Street
  • End Detour

Southbound Route 19 to Wabash Street: (Between August 26-November 20)

  • From southbound Route 19, take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
  • Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
  • Take the North 19/51 ramp (Exit 69C) toward West End
  • Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
  • Bear right at West End/Woodville onto Woodville Avenue
  • Turn right onto Minnotte Square
  • Follow to Wabash Street
  • End detour

Wabash Street ramp to Southbound Route 19: (From August 26-November 20)

  • From Wabash Street, take Minnotte Square to Woodville Avenue
  • Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
  • Turn right onto the ramp toward westbound I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
  • Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
  • Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
  • End detour

This work is part of a $14.55 million project that includes replacing the Shaler Street Bridge over Routes 19 and 51, median barrier replacement, lengthening the Wabash Street ramp, sign replacements, and ramp reconstruction work.

