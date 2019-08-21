PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The southbound Route 19 ramp to the Parkway West will be closed, weather permitting, starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday through Monday, August 26.
The ramp will be closed in order for crews to lower the ramp, which will improve clearance.
All traffic will be detoured.
DETOURS:
Southbound Route 19 ramp to Parkway West Outbound:
- Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp
- Continue straight on southbound Route 51
- Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street
- Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- End detour
Southbound Route 19 off-ramp to Wabash Street: (Between August 23-26)
- Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp
- Continue straight on southbound Route 51
- Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street
- Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Bear right at West End/Woodville onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Minnotte Square
- Follow to Wabash Street
- End Detour
Southbound Route 19 to Wabash Street: (Between August 26-November 20)
- From southbound Route 19, take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the North 19/51 ramp (Exit 69C) toward West End
- Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Bear right at West End/Woodville onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Minnotte Square
- Follow to Wabash Street
- End detour
Wabash Street ramp to Southbound Route 19: (From August 26-November 20)
- From Wabash Street, take Minnotte Square to Woodville Avenue
- Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp toward westbound I-376 (Parkway West)
- Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
- End detour
This work is part of a $14.55 million project that includes replacing the Shaler Street Bridge over Routes 19 and 51, median barrier replacement, lengthening the Wabash Street ramp, sign replacements, and ramp reconstruction work.
