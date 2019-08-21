



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another recognition for Sidney Crosby.

ESPN has published their All-Decade team of the 2010s, and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain is, of course, the MVP.

Crosby beat out rival Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane.

ESPN says of giving Crosby the Hart Trophy: “No player has accumulated more points since 2009-10 than Sidney Crosby’s 922.”

They also cite Crosby’s “impressive” 1.26 points per game.

#Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby named by ESPN as #MVP of the All-Decade team. He beat out Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane — Brought back to mind this goal against McDavid and Oilers. pic.twitter.com/PkcgYMKj3n — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 21, 2019

Crosby also gets the award for the best goal of the decade with his “golden goal” from the gold medal game between Canada and the United States in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

The rankings also named the All-Decade winners for the Vezina Trophy, the Norris Trophy and the Selke Trophy.

There are some fun categories too, like the biggest trade of the decade and the worst trade of the decade.

They also name the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, as the Best Ambassador for NHL Hockey.

Click here to see ESPN’s All-Decade Team award winners.