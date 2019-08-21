



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of pounds of poultry products are being recalled over listeria concerns.

According to the USDA, Tip Top Poultry, Inc., of Georgia, is recalling 135,810 pounds of their fully-cooked poultry products.

The recalled products were produced on Jan. 21, 2019, they have the establishment number of “P-17453” and the “PACK DATE 01/21/19” on the labels.

The products include frozen, diced and mechanically-separated ready-to-eat chicken.

The problem was discovered last week when one of the diced chicken products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The USDA says the recalled products were shipped nationwide to hotels, restaurants and other institutions.

They are asking those places to check their freezers for these products, and throw them away if they find them.

Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website at this link.