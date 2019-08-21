Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — The 1500 block of Worthington Avenue is now reopen to traffic in both lanes.
The roadway was deemed unsafe in June 2018 following a landslide and it was subsequently closed between Route 51 and Oneida Drive.
One lane was reopened in December of 2018 at the site of the landslide.
It has since been deemed safe for drivers.
Work will continue installing a lateral support concrete wall, grading and seeding of the hillside and it is expected to be complete in October.
You must log in to post a comment.