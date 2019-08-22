  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Rachele Mongiovi
Filed Under:Coolspring Street, Drowning, Fayette County, Hopwood, North Union Township, Rachele Mongiovi

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A 2-year-old girl has drowned in Fayette County.

State police confirmed to KDKA that the child drowned in a swimming pool Thursday on Coolspring Street in Hopwood.

The investigation is continuing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

