FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A 2-year-old girl has drowned in Fayette County.
State police confirmed to KDKA that the child drowned in a swimming pool Thursday on Coolspring Street in Hopwood.
#BREAKING: State Police confirm a 2-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool this evening in Hopwood in Fayette County @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RJLfxX6WgR
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) August 22, 2019
The investigation is continuing.
