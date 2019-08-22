HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 15 other attorneys general filed a brief in an effort to make it easier for women to access safe abortion care.
The brief was filed in Whole Woman’s Health Alliance v. Hill on Thursday.
The attorneys general are arguing that by preventing Whole Woman’s Health Alliance from opening a medication abortion clinic in Indiana, state officials are placing an “undue burden” on women’s ability to access reproductive health care.
Indiana state officials denied the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance application for a license to open a clinic in January of last year.
The state cited incomplete and inaccurate information about affiliated entities operated in other states.
Whole Woman’s Health Alliance sought a preliminary injunction in June of last year, arguing the state’s licensing requirements were unconstitutional and too vague.
