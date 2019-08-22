Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Police are investigating the burglary and theft of money from laundry room pay machines.
The reoccurring incidents happened in Ross, Scott, and Wilkins Townships on Tuesday, July 23.
Authorities say multiple laundry rooms were broken into at different complexes, and the pay machines were all opened by force.
Two suspects were captured driving in this truck:
Police advise anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ross Township Police Detective Division or Scott Township, Wilkins Township, or City of Pittsburgh Police Zone 2 Detectives.
