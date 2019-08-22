PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A resident of Pittsburgh was sentenced to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to bring marijuana to Pittsburgh-area college campuses.
United State Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday that Christopher Schanck, 36, was sentenced to 60 months, four years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after being convicted of conspiracy to district marijuana and money laundering.
Schanck and his co-conspirators arranged for marijuana from the West Coast to be moved to the Pittsburgh area through the United States Postal Service, a release said.
The marijuana was distributed in Western Pennsylvania, mainly to college campuses.
Schanck conspired to distribute 100 to 400 kilograms of marijuana.
According to a release, DEA agents conducted a multi-year investigation into Schanck and his co-conspirators.
