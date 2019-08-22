PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A little kitten got herself in big trouble when she fell into a sewer grate.
This little cutie was rescued out of a sewer grate in East Liberty along the East Busway earlier today. Huge thanks to @PGHTransitPD @PghPolice @HARSavesLives @PghFireFighters @PghPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/5Xu7oUKW7G
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 22, 2019
On Twitter, the Port Authority shared a photo of a kitty that had been rescued from an East Liberty sewer grate near the East Busway.
The Port Authority credited the rescue to a team of people and organizations — the Pittsburgh police, firefighters, public safety, Port Authority police and Humane Animal Rescue.
This hungry girl was just rescued from a sewer in East Liberty!
🐱
She’s in good hands now at our East End Animal Resource Center. pic.twitter.com/2UkjrEe8NG
— Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) August 22, 2019
The kitten is now at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End Animal Resource Center.
