Filed Under:Humane Animal Rescue, Local TV, Pittsburgh Firefighters, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public Safety, Port Authority, Port Authority Police Department


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A little kitten got herself in big trouble when she fell into a sewer grate.

On Twitter, the Port Authority shared a photo of a kitty that had been rescued from an East Liberty sewer grate near the East Busway.

The Port Authority credited the rescue to a team of people and organizations — the Pittsburgh police, firefighters, public safety, Port Authority police and Humane Animal Rescue.

The kitten is now at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End Animal Resource Center.

