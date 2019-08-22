



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is going to have to weather a storm or two before we can enjoy the beautiful weekend forecast.

Rain and thunderstorms will remain scattered around the area this evening.

While one or two of these storms could become strong with gusty winds, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin said we’re not anticipating widespread, severe thunderstorms.

These showers and storms will continue to inch southward overnight.

While the city looks dry right out of the gates Friday, areas south of I-70 could still have stubborn, lingering showers.

These will clear out, along with the clouds as Friday progresses. You will also notice cooler, less humid conditions taking over — especially at night.

We are looking at overnight lows in the 50s, From Friday morning through Sunday morning.

Plenty of sunshine will accompany the cooler weather through the weekend, too.

The next chances for rain look to hold off until Monday afternoon. Ray Petelin predicts there will likely be rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

