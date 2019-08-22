SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two former Sharon Police Department officers are facing criminal charges.
Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker filed charges against Matthew Lehman and Kallie Marshall on Thursday.
According to the district attorney, Lehman, 31, was charged with one count of obstruction of administration of law or other governmental function.
He allegedly filed a falsified police report about the theft of his police department-issued weapon and belt. He also faces one count of unsworn falsification to authorities in relation to the same incident.
Marshall, 25, allegedly punched Lehman in the face, bruising his face and giving him a black eye.
She faces simple assault charges.
She’s also facing multiple felony charges related to Lehman’s weapon and belt being stolen. The district attorney’s office charged her with unlawful duplication and computer trespass remove data and unsworn falsification to authorities.
