CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A stretch of State Route 3029 will close for a month, starting in September.
PennDOT says State Route 3029, or Dick Road, will close Sept. 9. The closure will reach from Shannon Road in Connoquenessing Township to Country Lane Road in Franklin Township — about a 5-mile stretch.
During the closure, PennDOT will be working on a $275,000 project to repair a landslide.
The road is expected to open back up by Oct. 11.
During this time, the posted detour will be State Route 3032 to State Route 528 to State Route 3034, back to State Route 3029.
