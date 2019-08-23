PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The City of Pittsburgh has new climate and energy czars.

Will Bernstein will serve as Climate Advisor through the American Cities Climate Challenge, with his salary fully paid by a grant.

Flore Marion will take on the role of Energy Advisor. Her primary role is to implement strategy to achieve the Pittsburgh 2030 goals for buildings and energy use.

“It’s critical to add this additional capacity to support the advancement of energy efficiency in municipal operations and focus efforts on addressing the challenges of climate change,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a press release.

As Pittsburgh’s Climate Advisor, Will will be working to advance the city’s climate challenge goals, including the reduction of building-related carbon emissions and supporting the implementation of high priority bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

“We’re fortunate to leverage resources from organizations like the National Resources Defense Council and Bloomberg Philanthropies to help us accelerate our efforts to provide cleaner sources of energy and mobility. Concurrently, these positions will help private and other public sector partners realize the environmental and economic benefits associated with energy efficiency and clean energy,” Peduto said.