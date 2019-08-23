



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Clouds will gradually decrease, tonight, as high pressure builds into the area. It should be mainly clear after midnight.

The lack of cloud cover will lead some major, overnight cooling. Low temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-50s by sunrise.

We could be looking at the coolest temperatures since June 23rd, when we dipped down to 52°!

The cooler than average temperatures will continue through the weekend. While it will be cooler, it will be rather bright with only a few clouds around.

WEATHER LINKS:

Monday, we’ll see clouds mixing back in ahead of the next bout with rain.

That looks to begin with spotty showers Monday night with more widespread rain on Tuesday.

While a few of these showers may try to linger into Wednesday, they should wrap up relatively early. That will set us up for a few more days of sunshine, late next week!