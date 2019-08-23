



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than ever, prohibited items are being confiscated by TSA at airport security checkpoints.

Thirty-five pounds of prohibited items were taken from travelers at Pittsburgh International by TSA agents this week alone.

“Even a knife that small is not allowed on a plane,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein at the airport Friday morning.

Farbstein said too many passengers are trying to bring prohibited items through the security checkpoints.

“This is one of the busiest summers that TSA has ever seen,” Farbstein said. “We’re breaking records nationally.”

More people mean more items, especially knives, found in backpacks, purses, and carry-ons.

The variety of knives taken in Pittsburgh is staggering: from Swiss Army knives to carving knives to throwing knives.

“Why someone would think they could bring these items on an airplane … I just don’t know … I’m speechless when someone shows up at a checkpoint with something like this,” said Farbstein.

And remember why potential weapons are prohibited.

“We do see our fair share of box cutters,” Farbstein said. “Remember box cutters were used by terrorists on 9/11. No box cutters.”

Of course, it’s not just knives.

Hammers, screwdrivers, saws, scissors, and the like have also been taken.

Most of these items are allowed in checked luggage.

So pack them in advance or leave them in your car.

TSA also has a free app where you can check what is allowed in the cabin like, say, knitting needles.

“You can see that knitting needles are allowed in your checked bag or your carry-on bag,” Farbstein demonstrates on her cell phone.

The bottom line is to check what you are carrying before you get to the airport.