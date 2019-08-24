PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special event is happening this weekend in the Strip District that benefits the Pittsburgh Opera.

Every year, the opera receives free donations of pianos that are used for rehearsal, coaching and performances.

This year’s donor is Solich Piano, and the price range of the pianos range from the thousands to a quarter-million dollars.

“Their families are able to come here and support the arts,” Thomas Solich of Solich Piano said. “They’re able to come here and support Pittsburgh Opera and the culture trust. But they’re also able to buy a much better instrument for their money than they would in a retail store.”

The pianos are being sold at institutional prices, which are not normally offered in stores.

The sales continues on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.