SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Allegheny County has announced the South Park Wave Pool will be closed Saturday, August 24 due to staffing issues.

As of August 17, county pool hours were changed to 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

The pools were announced closed during the week with the exception of Labor Day, when they will open at 11:00 a.m.

