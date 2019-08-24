Comments
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Allegheny County has announced the South Park Wave Pool will be closed Saturday, August 24 due to staffing issues.
Due to staffing issues, South Park Wave Pool is closed today, August 24. pic.twitter.com/dDPGDuy6x0
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 24, 2019
As of August 17, county pool hours were changed to 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.
The pools were announced closed during the week with the exception of Labor Day, when they will open at 11:00 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.