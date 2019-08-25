PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She waited 99 years to do it, but a woman from Carnegie finally attended her first Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Catherine Kyle is a huge Pirates fan, though she had never been to PNC Park to watch a game.

On Saturday, her family took her to the Pirates’ home game against the Cincinnati Reds for her 99th birthday.

Catherine said she’s been a lifetime fan.

“What I want to do is hear them sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” in the seventh inning,” Kyle said.

“This was a collective effort between many of her grandkids and great-grandkids, and I just feel lucky to be a part of it,” Erin Kozy said. “But they really made this come together. It was a lot of moving parts.”