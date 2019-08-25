Comments
NORTHSIDE (KDKA) — Friends, family, and the community will gather today to honor the life of a man that died protecting residents of a men’s shelter.
Sheldon Stoudemire will be honored in a vigil on the steps of the Northside Common Ministries on Brighton Road from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
RELATED: North Side Shelter Employee Fatally Shot
Stoudemire was killed last month when he stopped a man from entering the men’s shelter at the ministry, protecting and assuring the men inside were not hurt.
They are also holding the vigil in remembrance of other victims of gun violence.
Police arrested 19-year-old Gerald Adams in connection to the shooting of Stoudemire.
You must log in to post a comment.