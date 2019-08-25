Comments
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (KDKA) — Officials are searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl from East Liverpool, Ohio.
Kristiann Easterday was last seen Thursday in East Liverpool, the Center for Search & Investigation Ohio for Missing Children said on Facebook.
She is 5-feet tall, 105 pounds, blonde hair and has blue/green eyes.
The Liverpool Township Police Department said she is a runaway.
Please call the Liverpool Township Police Department at 330-385-1630 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.