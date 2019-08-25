PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sunshine from Saturday continues over to Sunday.
The temperatures will steadily climb from the upper-40s and lower-50s to the upper-70s this afternoon. These temperatures, however, are still a few degrees cooler than the usual temperatures for this time of year.
The temperatures will remain just below the seasonal average all week and the dry weather continues today and Monday.
A cold front will pass through and bring storm chances to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Following that, dry weather returns Thursday and sets up a comfortable Labor Day Weekend with just a small chance of showers Saturday.
