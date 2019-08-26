Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — One winning Powerball ticket was sold in both Allegheny and Chester Counties.
For the Aug. 24 drawing, On the Go Market on 2873 W. Liberty Avenue in Allegheny County and Goshen Beverage Center at 102 Turner Lane in Chester County each sold a winning ticket worth $100,000.
Each winning lottery ticket matched the four of the five balls drawn: 05-12-20-21-47. It also matched the red Powerball 01 to win $100,000.
A multiplier of two was drawn, increasing the value of the tickets, and each business earned $500 bonuses for selling the tickets.
If you have the winning ticket, sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
