UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County school district is telling students that they can only bring clear backpacks to school.
The Albert Gallatin School district adopted a new policy for kids in its five elementary schools.
Students can only bring backpacks or gym bags that are clear plastic or made of mesh.
The district wants teachers or security guards to be able to easily see inside the bags.
“We have a person, as the students go through the metal detector, they’re quickly taking a look at the bag and looking at the bag’s contents,” Albert Gallatin School District Superintendent Christopher Pegg said.
Students who didn’t have a clear back today have a one week grace period.
