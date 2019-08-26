MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A young man carrying a BB gun on the Moon Area School District’s campus was apprehended by police.
Moon Area School District says in a letter to parents that a Moon Area security guard noticed two young men on the campus near the high school after school hours Monday night.
The one young man appeared to have a partially concealed weapon.
The Moon Township Police were called in, and they apprehended two young men and found one of them had been carrying a BB gun.
According to the school district, students found with a weapon of any kind will be punished to the “maximum extent.”
The letter says the district is safe and the incident is now contained. Extra police will be added on the secondary campus until the end of the week.
