PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Friday 13, a portal to the Upside Down is opening up at the Science Center.
“Stranger Science” is a 21 and above event at the Carnegie Science Center inspired by “Stranger Things.”
The event, scheduled for the unlucky date of Friday Sept. 13, will run from 6 to 10 p.m.
According to the Science Center’s website, there will be activities that “explore paranormal and supernatural science” featured in the hit show “Stranger Things.”
Some of the events include trying to decode the Russian broadcast picked up at the beginning of season 3, an 80s lip sync battle and Eggo syrup-flavored ice cream frozen in liquid nitrogen.
You’re encouraged to dress up in “Stranger Things” attire, so get ready to bust out your scrunchies and “Camp Know Where” shirts.
You can buy tickets online.
You must log in to post a comment.