



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter is coming, and the Farmers’ Almanac says it could be a long, cold one for Western Pennsylvania.

But the Farmers’ Almanac says they are predicting a “polar coaster” when it comes to this winter.

The Almanac says they expect a lot of ups and downs when it comes to temperatures this winter in Western Pennsylvania.

Of course the majority of those cold temperatures are forecasted for January into early February, when we typically get our coldest temperatures of the season.

They say that would be when we will get our biggest snow totals, with possible big snow storms.

“January 4–7 and 12–15 could, depending on where you live, mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice,” forecasters predict.

The Farmers’ Almanac also is predicting it will be a long, cold winter with cold weather continuing all the way until April.

“The Northeast, including the densely populated corridor running from Washington to Boston, will experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the upcoming winter,” the Almanac folks say.