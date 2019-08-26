



EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Five people were arrested in connection to the shooting of a man in Export.

According to state police investigators, 18-year-old Tyler Palandro — along with Reese Bronick, Kayla Grant, Sandy Cline and 16-year-old Conner Yakowloff — conspired to assault two victims they believed stole from Palandro.

The group allegedly confronted the victims at Export Park in late Sunday.

Court records show when the victims got into a car, the five suspects followed them in two separate cars.

The group trailed the victims as they drove around Export and the surrounding area until they boxed the victims in the area of Roosevelt and Taft.

According to investigators, that’s when Palandro approached the victims with a .38-caliber revolver, supplied by the 16-year-old Yakowloff, and fired twice.

He struck the one man in the head and shoulder.

All five suspects were arrested, and the victim who was shot is expected to survive.

After his preliminary arraignment, Palandro said the victim was responsible for his own injuries.

All the suspects face aggravated assault charges.

Bronick and Grant are free awaiting their preliminary hearing.

Cline, Grant’s mother, has been held without bond and also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Palandro and Yakowloff are being held without bond.