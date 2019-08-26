



GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Muggles beware!

The world of witches and wizards, fantastic beasts and all things magic is coming to the Grove City Outlets.

The outlet mall is teaming with Niantic, the maker of “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” to feature an enhanced playing experience for Potter fans.

Fans can find sponsored inns and fortresses, allowing players a heightened experience.

Grove City Premium Outlets Director of Marketing & Business Development Michele Czerwinski said: “Grove City Premium Outlets is committed to creating fun, innovative, real-life experiences for our shoppers, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is exactly the type of cutting-edge activation our customers get excited about playing. We believe the elevated gameplay we’re offering as a part of the program will drive traffic and excitement for our properties as well as the brands and retailers at Simon.”

The Grove City Outlets, along with other Simon Properties, will also soon be hosting real-world events and assignments to go along with the game.

