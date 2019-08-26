  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in the Hill District.

The Pittsburgh Police are asking the public for help finding 12-year-old Delvon Dobbins.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

They say he was last seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. near Memory Lane in the Hill District.

Dobbins is described as 4 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 70 pounds.

He has brown eyes and was last seen in a blue and white striped shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.

