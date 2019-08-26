  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department Of Public Works, Detours, Philip Murray Bridge, Road Closure, South 10th Street


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works has announced that the Philip Murray Bridge will be closing.

The closure begins on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. and ends on Monday, September 9. Crews will mill and pave the area.

Southbound drivers will detour using the Armstrong Tunnel, the Birmingham Bridge, Forbes Avenue, and East Carson Street.

Northbound drivers will detour using East Carson Street, Fifth Avenue, Diamond Street, Boyd Street, Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and the Armstrong Tunnel.

Comments