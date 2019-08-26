Comments
Northbound drivers will detour using East Carson Street, Fifth Avenue, Diamond Street, Boyd Street, Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and the Armstrong Tunnel.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works has announced that the Philip Murray Bridge will be closing.
The closure begins on Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m. and ends on Monday, September 9. Crews will mill and pave the area.
Southbound drivers will detour using the Armstrong Tunnel, the Birmingham Bridge, Forbes Avenue, and East Carson Street.
