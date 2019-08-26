GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The authorities arrested one man in a door-to-door charity scam in Greensburg.
The City of Greensburg Police Department announced Sunday on Facebook that Wade Taro of Troy, Ohio was arrested for soliciting funds for a company named Care Package Project.
The company purports to send care packages to military members serving overseas.
The authorities said the organization is a for-profit company that was registered as an LLC in Wyoming.
Care Package Project was a charity that ceased operations in 2015, the police said.
Taro told the authorities there are six other members of the organization in the area soliciting funds, and they may have pamphlets or cards to appear legitimate.
If you were solicited or donated money, please call the Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.
