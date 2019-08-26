PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Williams family knew about one new child in the family, but anther one is not too far behind.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams posted on Twitter Sunday that just after adopting a child, they have also found out his wife Jackie is pregnant!

“On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birthmom told us that she wanted Jackie & I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter. The next day Jackie & I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child. Baby boy due in Jan 💙Holy Family, pray for us.”

On Divine Mercy Sunday, Jojo’s birthmom told us that she wanted Jackie & I to be the adoptive parents of her daughter. The next day Jackie & I found out God has a great sense of humor by showering us with the grace of another child. Baby boy due in Jan 💙Holy Family, pray for us. pic.twitter.com/mfad5WZN0O — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) August 25, 2019

JoJo is the baby girl the Williams just adopted, while a baby boy is due sometime around the New Year. Congratulations to Jackie and Trevor!