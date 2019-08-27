Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown took to Twitter to let everyone know that despite Ben Roethlisberger talking about their ruined friendship, the former teammates were never friends.
On Twitter on Tuesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted, “Never friends just had to get my ends.”
Never friends just had to get my ends…….shut up already https://t.co/9130NN25HO
— AB (@AB84) August 27, 2019
His comments come after an interview where Ben Roethlisberger talked about how he regretted calling out Antonio Brown and that it ruined their friendship.
Antonio Brown also tweeted, “shut up already.”
