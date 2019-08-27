Comments
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Sales show Penn State football tickets are some of the most sought after tickets for the 2019 college football season.
According to StubHub ticket sales, Penn State is the fifth-most in-demand college football team.
Penn State is the second-best ticket selling squad in the Big Ten Conference, behind Michigan.
The Nittany Lions’ game Oct. 19 at Beaver Stadium against Michigan is the No. 5 selling game of the 2019 season.
StubHub’s full report can be found here.
