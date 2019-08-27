Comments
EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders worked to free two people trapped in a crashed car in Evans City.
On Facebook, Evans City Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to South Washington Street for reports of an accident with entrapment.
They say two people were stuck in the car, which had flipped onto its side.
After the front windshield was removed, the people inside were helped out of the vehicle.
They suffered only minor injuries, according to the fire department.
