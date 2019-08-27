Filed Under:Car Accident, Car Crash, Car Entrapment, Evans City Fire Department, First Responders, Local TV


EVANS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders worked to free two people trapped in a crashed car in Evans City.

On Facebook, Evans City Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to South Washington Street for reports of an accident with entrapment.

They say two people were stuck in the car, which had flipped onto its side.

After the front windshield was removed, the people inside were helped out of the vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Evans City Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)

They suffered only minor injuries, according to the fire department.

